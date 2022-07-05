Catherine Tyldesley got daughter’s stem cells stored ‘for future if needed’

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley welcomed her baby girl into the world in April and has now opened up about having her stem cells from her umbilical cord stored and why she got the procedure carried out.

Catherine took to Instagram to share a snap of her in labour, as well as a collection of other photos of baby Iris with her dad and big brother.

The 38-year-old captioned the post, “When you find out you’re having a baby there are so many things to consider, from your pregnancy journey to your birth plan. There are lots of new things to learn along the way and with so much information available it can become a little overwhelming”.

“However, one of the most important things to us was being able to protect Iris’s future as much as possible. After some research we came across @smartcellofficial and learned that the baby’s umbilical cord is a unique source of stem cells and these cord blood stem cells are able to treat and cure over 80 conditions".

She continued, “The idea of collecting and storing the umbilical cord stem cells of our baby at birth was so amazing especially as they can then be used in the future if needed”.

“We decided to use @smartcellofficial to store our baby’s stem cells. The process was super easy and Smart Cells organised everything! We are so pleased we found out about this when we did. No parent wants to imagine needing to use them but it’s comforting to know they’re sorted if we need them in the future”.

Fans of the soap actress wasted no time in sharing their opinions in the comments of the post. One wrote, “This is amazing, I would have done this without thought. No more babies for me now but I would tell other expectant parents about it xxx”.

“That’s a fab idea, I can imagine it would make you feel happy and calm about any possible health problems god forbid you ever need it but to know you have it there must be comforting. She is a little beauty xxx”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Wish I’d of known this when I had my babies I would of done this with them all xx”.

Catherine welcomed baby Iris into the world in April of this year with her husband Tom Pitfield. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to seven-year-old Alife.