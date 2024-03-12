Casualty’s Derek Thompson shares details about leaving show

Derek Thompson has been opening up about his time on Casualty.

The actor, known for his role as Charlie Fairhead in the BBC drama, announced last year that he would be leaving the show.

As the end of his Casualty career nears closer, Derek has spoken out about his character’s exit and shared an insight into his future.

While chatting with OK!, Thompson first revealed how Charlie would possibly be leaving the show.

“Charlie gets it wrong, and makes a mistake that he pays a dreadful price for. Last weekend, the patient was in a mess, and Charlie tried not to lose his temper, but he ended up getting on the wrong side of the man. As everyone saw, it ended with him being stabbed”.

“I don’t want to spoil it by saying whether or not he survives, but everything felt heightened when I filmed my last scenes”.

“It felt like one of those big emotional moments in your life, like the birth of a child or your wedding”.

Derek then opened up about being on the show for 38 years, making him the only remaining actor from the original cast when the show began back in 1986.

“No, I never envisaged I’d stay 38 years. I originally signed up for three years, but it soon became apparent what a great character he was to play”,

“Medicine and television have both changed a lot since I started. But the basics are still there – the reception area and desk where people roll up is still performing the same function it did on my first day”.

When asked if he would now be retiring from acting, the 75-year-old explained, “Definitely not! No way am I retiring”.

“I’m busier than ever and I’m working on some musical projects at the moment”.

Revealing if he’d class himself as a ‘TV legend’ Thompson admitted, “No, I don’t see myself as a legend”.

“That’s someone who does something extraordinarily consistently. I see myself as a long-distance runner – one that never gives up and just keeps on going”.