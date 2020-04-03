Casablanca, Oliver and more! RTÉ to air classic movies on weekends

RTÉ has announced additional matin ee movie slots to the weekend TV schedule starting on Saturday, April 4. Following an increased demand for nostalgic content, RTÉ will broadcast a range of classic films to offer viewers some sense of escapism each weekend. From Casablanca to Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, RTÉ has selected some of the industry's best creations spanning several decades. Kicking off the new film slot tomorrow on RTÉ One is the World War II classic Battle of Britain starring Michael Caine, followed by an adventurous sixties drama Mutiny On The Bounty on Sunda y, April 5.

Viewers are set for an Easter treat with several clas sic films running on RTÉ One across the weekend. Starting with a drama comedy War of the Buttons on Saturday, April 11, the story about two rival boys' gangs in Ireland the Ballys and the Carricks. Scheduled for Easter Sunday is the Oscar Award-winn ing Casablanca, which explores the romantic journey of Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Followed by Easter Parade starring Judy Garland, one of Hollywood's greatest go lden film actors. Easter Monday will show another Oscar Award-winning film Calamity Jane starring Doris Day, the Western musical about Calamity Jane's saloon and her romance with Wild Bill Hickok.