Cardi B hosts incredible car-themed party for Wave’s first birthday

Bodak Yellow singer Cardi B is known for her extravagant outfits and lavish lifestyle, so when it comes to hosting a birthday party, she doesn’t hold back.

Cardi B and Offset went all out for their son Wave’s first birthday party, complete with a car theme, delicious-looking food, special guests and matching outfits.

The Up singer took to Instagram to show her 140M followers a glimpse into her son’s big day. Cardi captioned the post, “WAVE, SET, GOOOO!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love.. Thank you @pep_ent for making this happen…. Thank you to the djs, chef, activity group and of course @joolstv_ my sons absolute favourite”.

The snaps show the incredible car-themed decor from the day, from Lamborghinis being parked up inside, race track chairs, tyres on tables, balloons in the shape of super cars and toy cars spelling out Wave’s name on the wall.

Many famous faces commented on the post to wish Wave a happy first birthday. Television host Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie wrote, “Happy Birthday to your little Handsome Prince”.

Naomi Campbell commented flame emojis, while rapper Bobby Lytes added, “Such a beautiful family”.

The 29-year-old also shared gorgeous photos of her and her family- partner Offset, daughter Kulture and son Wave, as well as Offset’s children from a previous relationship, Jordan, Kody and Kalea.

The whole brood are wearing matching denim outfits with white detailing, which is giving us major Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears vibes.

Offset posted a sweet tribute to his youngest son on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of him holding the little one when he was first born, alongside photos of him now. The rapper captioned the post, “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY. I LOVE YOU BIG MAN!!”.

The one-year-old was gifted a stunning motorised and personalised jeep from his aunt Hennessey, Cardi’s sister, and had special guests show up- Jools TV- the hugely popular animated series on YouTube that perform hip hop versions of nursery rhymes.