Captain Jameson: Pink shares adorable snap of her son’s costume

There is nothing cuter than a child dressed up in a costume.

This rockstar had the best idea for her son's Halloween costume this year.

On her Instagram, Pink recently revealed her and her son’s spooky ensembles.

She shared an adorable snap of her boy Jameson decked out in pirate gear from head to toe.

He is wearing red and black shorts with a matching vest – topped with a classic skull ‘n bones captain’s hat.

“Pirates life for me”, the mum captioned the photo.

The So What star appears to be matching his pirate vibes, with a similar wide-brimmed cap and feather earring.

But her look is more gypsy with a maroon, patterned dress and loads of necklaces.

Many fans have already commented on the darling duo, saying how cute little Jameson looks.

“J-man is so adorable!!! And LOVE LOVE your jewelry, especially that gorgeous ring!!” said one girl.

Pink is wearing a gorgeous, turquoise chunky ring that creates an eclectic feel with the rest of her jewellry.

“He's the cutest lil pirate ever!” said one fan.

Hopefully, Captain Jameson can find the treasure he is looking for, but in the meantime he looks adorable!