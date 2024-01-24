Camilla Thurlow gushes over husband Jamie as they expect third child

Camilla Thurlow has opened up about her relationship with her husband Jamie Jewitt, ahead of the arrival of their third child.

The couple first met on the third season of Love Island in 2017, and have been together ever since. After tying the knot in September 2021, the couple have since gone on to welcome daughters Nell (3) and Nora (1).

Last month, Camilla and Jamie announced that they are expecting their third child together, and that they will be welcoming a son for the first time.

Now, ahead of her little boy’s arrival, Camilla has spoken out about how Jamie has been helping her throughout her pregnancy.

In an interview with OK!, the expectant mum was asked about her adoring husband.

"Jamie is a great dad. He's got all the dad stuff you could ever want. He's got the dad jokes, the dad games, the dad tickle monster, everything,” she gushed.

The 34-year-old then went on to detail that Jamie takes over the ‘active’ side of parenting, as she prepares to give birth to their baby boy later this year.

"Jamie is just brilliant, especially when I'm pregnant. He's able to be really active with the girls and Nell, in particular, just loves a good run around and a fun game,” she exclaimed.

On December 7, Camilla and Jamie delighted their fanbase when they revealed their pregnancy to the world.

At the time, the former reality stars filmed an adorable video of their two daughters pretending to teach a class, with a chalkboard that read: “Big Sister 101 with brand new module ‘Boys’. Final exam May 2024.”

The proud parents later joined their girls in the video, as they unveiled Camilla’s blossoming bump and a sonogram snap.

“Our lovely girls are getting a baby brother! Delighted to share our little family is growing, baby boy due in Spring 2024, it’s going to be a busy house!” the couple rejoiced in their joint caption.