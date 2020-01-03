Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden who have welcomed their first child together. The parents shared their joyous news via a statement on Instagram this evening.

The Holiday actress wrote, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy," the announcement read.

"So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD," the new parents added.

We couldn't be happier for Cameron and Benji. What a perfect start to 2020!