Calls to make upskirting a criminal offence in Ireland

There have been calls for upskirting to become a criminal offence in Ireland. The CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre believes Irish legislation needs to be seriously updated.

The call comes after upskirting was made a criminal and sexual offence in both England and Wales.

Upskirting is the practice of taking unauthorized photos under a woman's skirt.

People found guilty of this act could face two years in prison and could also be put on the sex offender’s register.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Noeline Blackwell stated: “As it stands right now, this remains wrong and harmful but really difficult for the police to find a way to prosecute it or to hold anyone to account. A message has to be sent out by society that it's not tolerated, you do that through legislation."

Me and Ryan are dead. We are so tired and so so so happy pic.twitter.com/Efwn75cHHR — Gina Martin (@ginamartin_uk) January 15, 2019

She added that this offence causes major distress and upset for victims, but there are still people who find it funny. “This remains wrong and harmful.”

Gina Martin tirelessly campaigned for the criminalisation of upskirting for over two years. When news broke that it would be made illegal in England and Wales, she said she was exhausted and happy after it was decided the offence became illegal.

