Calling all witches: Charmed is making a modern ‘feminist’ return
If you're anything like us, you grew up watching the three Halliwell sisters of Charmed battling demons while simultaneously juggling their love lives, hobbies and carers.
Prue, Piper and Phoebe had a cult following as the show dominated our screens in the late 90s and early 00s.
From The Book of Shadows to the off screen drama between co-stars, we were hooked, and when the show came to an end after eight seasons, we were pretty devastated.
Luckily, The CW Television Network has officially ordered a pilot episode for a new season of Charmed.
The reboot is set to take place in the present day, and will have a distinctively feminist feel.
'This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centres on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches,' reads the official show reboot description, according to Entertainment.
'Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.'
This raises the question whether or not the original cast would consider making a comeback for the new reboot.
However, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty, who played Prue and Piper, have denied their involvement in the project.