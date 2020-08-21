Call The Midwife’s Jennifer Kirby is leaving the show and we’re gutted

Call The Midwife fans, we’ve got some pretty heartbreaking news for you. Jennifer Kirby, who plays Nurse Valerie Dyer on the show, has revealed she is waving goodbye to Poplar.

That’s right, it’s time to say goodbye to another one of our favourite midwives.

Pass the tissues, please!

The actress confirmed the devastating news in a statement this morning. She revealed that it was time for her to move on but she is looking forward to watching the ladies of Nonnatus House from the other side of the screen.

She shared, “After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen.

She added: “Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks. X”

Fans of the show are undoubtedly shocked by her departure, especially as she has been at the core of the show’s biggest storylines in recent years. One wrote: “As sad as this makes me ,vals journey has been so amazing to watch. I’m so sorry to see her go but she truly had an incredible part and you are incredible for making it happen. So much love and best of luck in your next journey. I’ll miss Val and her never ending list of family xo”

“I can understand you want to spread your wings again and fly, but hold onto this simple fact loved you as Val, (always have fan fic & rpts on drama). Have a lot of fun where you touch down next, be safe, well and thank you again,” one added.

“You've been a fantastic addition to a wonderful cast. You'll be greatly missed but happy for you to move on to other things! Not looking forward to telling my mammy Val will be leaving,” said another.

Filming recently re-started on the Call The Midwife Christmas special so we have that to look forward to!