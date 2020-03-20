Call The Midwife postpones filming due to Covid-19 pandemic

Call The Midwife has paused filming of their 2020 Christmas special and series 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The drama series has had no choice put to postpone their filming arrangements for the sake of their cast and crew's health.

They issued a statement following the decision: "Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special and Series 10. Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew, and we don't believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible.

NEWS: Call the Midwife to suspend filming due to Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/V2f05ZhUiJ — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) March 19, 2020

"However, the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies and joy into your living rooms. We send our love to the worldwide Call the Midwife family, and look forward to being back in Poplar soon."

"On behalf of everybody at Call The Midwife, we wish you all good health," they shared.

If you're in need of Call The Midwife's joy and charm during these dark times then why not tune into the earlier series on Netflix?