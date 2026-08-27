Caffè Nero Dublin has the ultimate Mean Girls pre-show spot

Mean Girls is on stage in Dublin right now, and Caffè Nero just made the whole experience significantly more fetch.

The musical adaptation of the iconic film is running at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre until 5 September, and if you’re heading along — or still deciding whether to grab a ticket — there’s a very good reason to arrive early. Caffè Nero Gallery Quay, which is literally two minutes on foot from the venue, has transformed its communal table into a dedicated pre-show hangout space for Mean Girls fans, running every show night from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

They’re calling it the ‘You CAN Sit With Us’ space, which is objectively the correct name and we won’t hear otherwise.

Solo theatre-goer? This one’s for you

The initiative is specifically aimed at people going to the show on their own — giving fans a proper place to land, have a drink and actually chat to other people who also know every word of Janis Said before the curtain goes up. There’s something genuinely lovely about that. Theatre can feel intimidating solo, and this sidesteps the whole standing-awkwardly-in-a-foyer situation entirely.

Show your ticket at the counter and you’ll get 10% off all drinks for the evening. And because Mean Girls and the colour pink are basically inseparable, the café is expecting serious demand for its pink-hued menu options: the Cherry Iced Latte, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry & Vanilla Frappe and Strawberry Matcha are all on the cards. Honestly, ordering a Strawberry Matcha before watching a Broadway musical in Dublin is a very specific kind of Thursday night and we are fully here for it.

The details you actually need

The ‘You CAN Sit With Us’ space is running every show night between now and 5 September 2026, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at Caffè Nero Gallery Quay — a two-minute walk from Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Just show your ticket and the 10% discount on drinks is yours.

If you want to make the most of rewards while you’re at it, the Caffè Nero app is available on Apple and Android and worth downloading before you go.

Mean Girls on stage, pink drinks in hand, new friends made before the show even starts. Dublin is having a moment.