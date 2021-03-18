Cadbury launches the “Cadbury Worldwide Hide” virtual Easter egg hide

This week, Cadbury announced the launch of their Easter ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ – a virtual Easter egg hide that allows you to hide a Cadbury Easter Egg anywhere in the world for someone you love.

As our second Easter in an era of Covid-19 restrictions is nearing, Cadbury wants to connect people across Ireland through the power of generosity. This Easter, with the help of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide, you can show someone that you care, by hiding a virtual egg anywhere in the world that means something to you both.

Using Google Maps Street View, the hider can share a personalised clue that will mean something special to the recipient. When the recipient finds the virtual egg, there is the option for a real Cadbury Easter Egg to be delivered to their door. Hiders will also have a ‘Free to Play’ option, which will allow them to hide a Cadbury Easter Egg for someone they love on Cadbury World Wide Hide, for free.

Cadbury Ireland Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch, said: “As we enter the second year of our campaign ‘Show you care, hide it’, we are excited to connect people all over Ireland, especially at a time where physical connections are restricted. Generosity is at the heart of the Cadbury brand, and Easter is a perfect opportunity to show that there’s a glass and a half in everyone.

“The Worldwide Hide allows everyone to show you care, by taking the time to select that unique hiding place and give them clues that mean something special to you both. We can’t wait to share this experience with everyone and help people feel more connected this Easter no matter how far apart they may be.”

The Cadbury Worldwide Hide website is open from 9th March 2021 to 29th March 2021 for online purchase. The free to play option will continue and run until 5th April 2021. Participants can purchase one of following Cadbury Easter Eggs to send to their loved one: Cadbury Creme Egg Giant Easter Egg 460g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Easter Egg 515g, Cadbury Mini Eggs Giant Easter Egg 455g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Giant Easter Egg 410g.

For more information about the Cadbury Worldwide Hide, visit here.