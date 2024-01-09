Busy Philipps shares insight into upcoming role in Mean Girls

Busy Philipps has been sharing an insight into her upcoming role in Mean Girls.

Philipps, who plays the role of Mrs. George, has also revealed whether she sees herself as a ‘cool mum’ in real life. The iconic character of Regina’s mum was previously played by Amy Poehler in the original 2004 movie.

While attending the premier of Mean Girls in New York last night, Busy spoke about taking over from Poehler to play June George, and shared the guidance she received from Amy about the character.

Busy told People that Amy was “so happy” for her to get the role of Mrs.George in the comedy.

The news outlet then asked Philipps if she and Amy spoke about the performance before filming started, to which Busy admitted the pair “saw each other,” but she “couldn’t remember if we talked about it”.

“Which is so embarrassing, but I think that the understanding was just that it was gonna be totally different anyway, and we’re all friends”.

She adds, “I’m such a huge fan of the original, and her performance”.

The White Chicks actress, who is mum to 15-year-old Birdie and 10-year-old Cricket, then chatted about whether she or her children thinks she’s a cool mum.

“I think I’m cool, but my kids don’t think I’m cool. And I’m aware of that”.

The 44-year-old continued, “I also think I’m very clear on the fact that I’m their mother and not their friend, so that definitely makes me uncool”.

Busy welcomed Birdie into the world in 2008 and Cricket was born in 2013. The actress shares her children with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

Busy and Marc tied the knot in 2007 and went their separate ways at the beginning of 2021.

Mean Girls will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2024.