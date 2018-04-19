Burn easily? Why not slather yourself in Unicorn Snot sunscreen

Summer 2018 is just around the corner and as temperatures (slowly but surely) begin to rise, our thoughts can't help but drift to poolside cocktails and exotic holiday destinations.

Picture it. Sandy beaches, glorious sunshine, and a lounger with your name on it – pure bliss.

That is, of course, until you look in the mirror later that evening only to realise you now resemble some kind of lobster-human hybrid.

A post shared by AlwaysFits (@alwaysfits) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Yep. You forgot to reapply your sun cream AGAIN, and now you must spend the rest of you holiday under a parasol, covered in layer of aloe vera.

Well, what if there was a way to inject some much-needed fun into your mundane sun care regime? – Say no more.

You can now cover yourself from head-to-toe in Unicorn Snot glittery sunscreen – because why not?

Brought to us my the innovative ladies over at Always Fits, the "one-of-a-kind sunscreen" promises to keep your skin protected with a lightweight sparkle.

The SPF 30 formula works just like normal sun block and is available in a rainbow of glittering colours including pick, gold and aqua blue.

As well as being water-resistant, it's safe to use on your face and body, so you can enjoy all the protection of your normal sun cream – just with some added glitz.