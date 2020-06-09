‘Bubble pickle’: Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos of Rex

Stacey Solomon's Instaram has been a source of joy during these intense and harrowing times. The mum-of-three has shared some new photos of Rex to help cheer her followers up and we cannot deal with just how adorable he is.

That smile!

The mum explained that we all need a little bit of happiness in our lives, especially with everything going on in the world at the moment. She posted a series of snaps of her little boy, who looked as happy as ever surrounded by bubbles.

Mrs Hinch, who is Stacey's best friend, commented on the photo, "Look at him just loving the bubbles, beautiful boy Rex."

"Oh these photos are just adorable, these will make everyone smile as they scroll this evening," said another.

One wrote, "His happy face makes everything seem brighter."

Stacey captioned the photo, "Bubble pickle. There’s so much going on in the world good, bad, overwhelming, sometimes scary. So I hope for a moment these might make you smile as much as they made us smile. They may be my favourite pictures ever."

"He loves his bubbles so much and watching him try to catch them wondering what on earth they are just melts my heart. And for a split second i just forget everything and get lost in his little world," the mum shared.

She also told her followers that she was keeping them in her thoughts, "I hope you’re all ok. Thinking of you always."