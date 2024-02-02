Bruce Springsteen announces heartbreaking death of mum

Bruce Springsteen has announced the heartbreaking death of his mum Adele.

The Dancing in the Dark singer shared the tragic news on social media alongside a poignant tribute for his mum, which resulted in a flood of supportive messages from his many fans.

While penning the touching tribute, Bruce unveiled a sweet video of her dancing to swing music to his 1.5M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the video, Bruce shared the lyrics to his song The Wish, which was written for his mum.

The 74-year-old said, “Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024. I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink”.

“And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work”.

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard”.

Springsteen closed off by adding, “I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance. Bruce Springsteen, The Wish”.

Many of Bruce’s fans headed to the comments to share their condolences with him and his family following their tragic loss.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful video! So so sorry for your loss! She looked like a tremendous lady!”.

“My condolences Bruce and the whole family. Finality is always terrible, no matter what age, god bless her”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “You loved and cared for her in the best way possible. She’s dancing on the clouds now”.

Adele was widely-known for supporting her son while he performed on stage and danced with him on tour on multiple occasions over the years.