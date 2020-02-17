Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Melissa Fumero welcomes her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Nine Nine star Melissa Fumero, who has welcomed her second child.

The actress and her husband David confirmed the safe arrival of their tiny tot on Valentine’s Day. The mum couldn’t help but gush about their newborn and who could blame her? He is as cute as can be.

Melissa gave birth to a baby boy and his name is adorable. She decided to call him Axel. The actress shared a stunning black and white photo of baby Axel on her Instagram account.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

This is Melissa and David’s second child. The pair welcomed their son Enzo in 2013, who will undoubtedly be the best big brother to little Axel.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star confirmed her pregnancy in November by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. Melissa explained why she waited so long to announce her pregnancy.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today.”

We couldn’t be happier for the mum-of-two. Baby Axel is just too cute for words!