Britney’s mum Lynn Spears comments on wonderful wedding news

Pop princess Britney Spears tied the knot with her husband Sam Asghari last week during a beautiful, star-studded wedding at her secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

While the guest list was full of her A-lister pals, including the likes of Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, it was missing quite a few family faces. Britney’s parents, Lynn and Jamie Spears weren’t featured on the guest list and neither was Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

However, that hasn’t stopped Britney’s mother, Lynn, from commenting on her daughter’s nuptials. Taking to social media over the weekend, 67-year-old Lynn commented on one of Britney’s wedding posts, in which she shared a series of wedding photos from the glamorous event, which took place last Thursday.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynn wrote in the comment section. “Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” she added.

While Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn didn’t leave a comment of her own, she showed her support by liking the Instagram post.

Over the past few days, Toxic singer Britney has been sharing many snapshots from her and Sam’s fabulous wedding day, sharing glimpses of her gorgeous gown, videos of dance-floor moments and snaps of the lavish venue.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Britney shared a carousel of wedding photos, alongside a lengthy caption which read, “Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!!”

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” she excitedly recalled, before going on to add, “I had a panic attack and then got it together… the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!!”

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!” Going on to mention some of the “incredible people” who were there to celebrate with her on the day, Britney goes on to refer to Drew Barrymore as her “girl crush,” adding that Selena Gomez “is way prettier in person if that’s possible.”

“I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton,” the Baby One More Time singer continued, before going on to thank her friend, designer Donatella Versace, for designing her stunning wedding dress.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Gottlieb, Sofia Tilbury and Charlotte Tilbury were responsible for Britney’s beautiful bridal look when it came to jewellery and makeup.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times!!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING!!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU!!!” she excitedly concluded.