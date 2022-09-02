Britney Spears shares message to sons: ‘Remember where you came from’

Britney Spears has shared a long message for her sons, 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Preston, saying that her ‘love has no boundaries’, as well as asking to meet up with them in person, and calling out their dad, Kevin Federline, for not having a job.

Earlier today, the Gimme More singer posted screenshots of a message she wrote on her phone’s Notes app to her 42.1M Instagram followers.

The note started, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullsh*t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”.

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me?… I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother”.

Britney continued, “I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years… I assume it’s easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework!!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION”.

She also made reference to her conservatorship. “I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing”.

Spears went on to write to her other eldest son. “And Preston… I’m aware of your gift… I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well!!! It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible and yet he has you talking about personal matters to them”.

“If you could pause for a second remember where you came from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be!!!… I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face”.

“As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart”.

The 40-year-old added, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother”.

Thousands of Britney’s fans commented on the post, supporting her statement and reassuring her that her children will understand her situation one day.

The Circus singer’s husband Sam Asgahri also commented on the post, calling out her ex-husband. He wrote, “Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy”, acknowledging Britney’s comment, “Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn”.