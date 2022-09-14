Britney Spears shares birthday tribute to sons amid family fallout

Circus singer Britney Spears has shared birthday tributes to her sons following their recent fallout.

In previous weeks, Britney has been very public about the distance between her and her sons due to their dad Kevin Federline, and shared her wish to meet them in person to talk things over.

The Gimme More singer took to Instagram today to post family photos of her with her boys, 17-year-old Preston and 16-year-old Jayden, to her 42M followers.

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!”.

Preston turns 17 years old today, September 14, while his little brother Jayden turned 16 years old on September 12.

Many of the 40-year-old’s fans rushed to the comments to wish the boys a happy birthday, with one writing, “I hope you can take new pictures with them”, followed by a heart emoji.

“We know you love those children more than life itself. Happy birthday kids”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Happy Birthday Preston & Jayden! Life is short and I pray that you and your sons are able to enjoy each other’s company. I know how much you love your boys & I know that they love their mom!”.

After a recent television interview Preston and Jayden did with their dad where they spoke about their estrangement with their mum, Spears didn't hold back in a post she shared calling out her sons for talking badly about her and blaming her conservatorship for not being able to see them.

She explained, "I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullsh*t I hope my kids one day understand".

Britney went on to say that she had been supporting the family financially as the boys' dad hadn't had a job in 15 years.

She continued, “If you could pause for a second remember where you came from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be!!! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face”.