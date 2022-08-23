Britney Spears says she will ‘forever be traumatised’ by her past life

Gimme More singer Britney Spears has shared an emotional insight into the reality of her life with her fans on social media.

Britney has opened up about being ‘traumatised by her past life’ and says she ‘cries herself to sleep most nights’, before revealing that her life is not as perfect as it seems online.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old posted a photo of a pink rose taken by The Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler to her 42.1M followers. She captioned the post, “It’s crazy… social media… everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past… and who can forget those documentaries???”.

“So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life… well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life”.

Spears went on to say, “There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity… therapy, all of it!!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions”.

“My life is by no means picture perfect… I cry myself to sleep most night… I’m insecure as hell… I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera… and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk… I know you say “but you are a performer”… well that’s it!!! It’s an act on stage… in real life I have no clue… and I’m working on that!!!”.

The Womanizer singer changed the topic to talk about wanting more in life, using the thought of wanting more food as an example.

“I’m so lazy and I’m learning the word “MORE”… I’ve never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it’s weird… I WANT MORE lately… does that make me a bad person???”.

“It’s weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese… I swear I wanted more so bad!!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it!!! Have I ever had seconds??? It’s called MORE and maybe MORE isn’t so bad… and opening to MORE and the DOOR!!!”.

Many of the star’s fans commented on the post to share their support for her under the raw and honest message.

One fan wrote, “Be yourself, be happy, you’re a legend, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone”. “Being strong enough to share your vulnerabilities is inspiring”, penned a second follower.

Many fans also made reference to the pop singer’s Gimme More song, with one saying, “You literally invented the concept of more, legend”. Another fan added, “You invented the phrase Gimme Gimme More!!! So have more of everything”.