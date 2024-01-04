Britney Spears reveals she’ll ‘never return to the music industry’

Britney Spears has shared a major update on her career.

The Gimme More singer has denied claims she's working on new music with other artists after rumours started circulating online that she was in touch with multiple songwriters.

It was claimed by Page Six that Britney was speaking with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to help write songs for her tenth studio album.

In a new statement about her singing future, Britney has claimed she’ll “never return to the music industry”.

Taking to Instagram, Spears shared a photo of a Guido Reni painting to her 42.7M followers to say that she won’t be releasing any new records.

In the caption of the post, the 42-year-old revealed she won’t be releasing new music of her own in the future, but revealed she’s a ghostwriter for other singers.

Britney explained, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”.

She then shut down claims that her new book The Woman in Me was published without her approval.

Britney wrote, “People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed”.

The Toxic singer’s book was published in October last year and when previously speaking about it being released, Britney admitted, “This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written. Although some of you might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future”.