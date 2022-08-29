Britney Spears’ mum speaks out after Britney’s latest abuse claims

Britney Spears’ mum Lynne has spoken out following Britney releasing an audio clip about her abusive past, that has since been deleted from her YouTube.

In the clip, she mentions that she had many opportunities to speak on talk shows like Oprah about her life and ‘hardships’ but she didn’t because she feels ‘it’s silly’ to get paid to talk about those things.

The 40-year-old then goes into detail about her dad’s control and her mum’s abuse. “I think Lynne, my Mom, gave him the idea of a conservatorship”.

In retaliation to Britney's claims, her mum Lynne then took to Instagram this morning to share a throwback photo of herself and Britney laughing together.

The caption read, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”.

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!”.

The 67-year-old continued, “I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private”.

Throughout the rest of the audio clip, Britney discusses how she was hospitalised for no reason, was forced to wear wigs when performing, had to attend AA meetings when she wasn't an alcoholic and admitted that she feared for her life.

Spears shared, “They made me feel like nothing and I went along with it because I was scared”, when speaking about her parents.

The Toxic singer also revealed she has more anger towards her mum because she didn't tell anyone about the abuse her daughter was receiving behind closed doors and didn't help her get a lawyer to defend herself.

"I'm honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house and she wouldn't speak up. It was always like, 'I don't know what to say. I just don't want to say the wrong thing. We're praying for her'. I feel like she could've gotten me a lawyer in like two seconds".