Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari despite ex-husband ‘crashing’ wedding

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as it is being reported that the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Toxic singer’s home Los Angeles.

People have reported that multiple sources confirmed the wedding took place with “around 60 guests in attendance including, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton”.

Asghari’s manager told the publication, “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way”.

What was meant to be a time of celebrations turned into a dramatic day as TMZ released a video of Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander ‘crashing’ the wedding before the ceremony began. Alexander was streaming on Instagram live, showing himself at Britney’s home and in a huge tent that was beautifully decorated with roses ahead of the wedding.

In the clip Jason can be heard saying, “I’m here to crash the wedding”, and “Britney invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife”, while security try to remove him from the property.

US Weekly has since confirmed that Alexander was later arrested for trespassing, battery and vandalism.

Britney and Jason tied the knot in 2004 but just 55 hours later, their marriage was annulled.

A lawyer of Kevin Federline’s, Spears’ second husband and father to her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, told People that the boys would not be attending her and Sam’s wedding, “but are happy for their mom”.

Britney and Asghari met in 2016 on set for her Slumber Party music video and announced their engagement in September 2021, two months before her conservatorship ended.