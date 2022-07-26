Britney Spears accuses mum of ‘abusing’ her before conservatorship

Toxic singer Britney Spears has spoken out against her mum Lynne Spears and has accused the 67-year-old of abusing her during her conservatorship and ‘planning’ to have her committed to a psychiatric hospital ahead of time.

Britney took to Instagram to share screenshots from her phone’s Notes app calling out her mum and detailing how she treated her in previous years.

The post comes after Britney shared, and has since deleted, screenshots of texts messages she sent her mum after she had been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital in 2019, which she says her mum didn’t respond to.

Spears started off by saying, “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back??? Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning???”.

“Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn??? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys… and every morning you would put it away before I woke up!!!”.

The 40-year-old continued by revealing she went to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings despite not having a drinking problem. “Did you tell them how you were at my beach house when I couldn’t even have the keys to my car??? Did you tell them I was doing 3 AA meetings a week when I hate alcohol???”.

“Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana… it’s a joke!!! You all ruined it for me… I don’t ever remember getting a text from you!!!”.

The Gimme More singer called out her mum for going out to ‘drink wine’, while she couldn’t even see her boyfriend.

“You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not funny!!! Did you tell them two weeks prior to the conservatorship being started it was already planned??? I had you, Miss Jacky, Allie and another friend over the night before they took me away!!!”

Spears detailed how Lynne had a sleepover with her before she was committed. “I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said ‘WHY???’ I didn’t believe you guys… we had a fu**ing sleepover the night before!!!”.

“It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on!!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids… you abused me… yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom!!!”.

Britney was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021 after almost 14 years. She has since gone on to marry her 28-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari and has moved into a new house.