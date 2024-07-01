Brian Dowling pens tribute to sister Aoife after newborn’s birth

Brian Dowling has shared a heartwarming tribute for his sister Aoife.

The Six O’Clock Show host welcomed his second child into the world via surrogacy last month with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The couple’s chosen surrogate for both pregnancies was Brian’s sister Aoife.

Now that Brian and Arthur’s second child, a baby girl named Blu, has made her arrival into the world, Dowling decided to pen a sweet tribute to his sister, thanking her for being his surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared photos to his 251K followers of Aoife at the hospital ahead of her labour.

In the caption of the post, Brian wrote, “One week ago today, this ROCKSTAR @effidy_dowling_ went into labour & changed our @gourounlian LIVES FOREVER again. A little sooner than we expected, but Blu was READY”.

“For nine months, you protected our baby girl & kept her safe & happy until she was in our arms on June 23rd!!!

“In these situations, as I’ve said before, words never seem to be enough as they never really genuinely convey our thanks, our love and the amount of respect we have for you, Aoife; you are 1 in a million”.

The former Big Brother star continued, “You are an INCREDIBLE sister & the relationship you have with Blake is so UNIQUE & BEAUTIFUL; Blu will be BLESSED to have you in her life”.

“In fact, we are all BLESSED TO HAVE YOU AOIFE DOWLING IN OUR LIVES”, he added before saying, “Now like I said to you yesterday, let’s get you on Tinder”, followed by a laughing emoji.

When announcing the birth of their second daughter last week, Brian unveiled a collection of emotional photos of him and Arthur cradling their newborn and said, “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Blu was delivered safely on Sunday, June 23rd, at 13:33h, weighing 6lb 2ozs”.

“Myself & Papa @gourounlian are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED & actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes”.

“@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR & we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL. You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for”.

He added, “Baby Blu was adamant to arrive on Sunday, the 23rd of June & nothing or no one was going to stop her. Big Sister Blake, you have been activated”.

Brian and Arthur welcomed their first daughter Blake into the world in September 2022.