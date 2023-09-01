Brian Dowling pens sweet tribute to baby Blake on her first birthday

Brian Dowling has now got a one-year-old!

The former Big Brother winner and his husband, Arthur Gourounlian, are today celebrating their daughter’s first birthday.

Baby Blake was born one year ago today through surrogacy, with the aid of Brian’s sister Aoife.

To mark the special milestone, Brian has taken to social media to reminisce on the first year of his child’s life.

On his Instagram account, the 45-year-old shared an abundance of adorable snaps of little Blake – from her days as a newborn, right up until now.

“Happy 1st birthday to our @gourounlian baby girl Blake. How are you 1 already. This has been the quickest year of my life & probably the most emotional,” Brian gushed.

The proud dad then went on to recall the couple’s surrogacy journey, which eventually resulted in baby Blake.

“What a journey we had to get you here safely. It has been the greatest privilege of my life so far watching you grow daily from that little baby I held in my arms one year ago today to the little girl who is now constantly on the move & is 100% keeping Daddy on his toes. Especially when it comes to you wanting to grab everything on his drinks trolley,” he teased.

“My love for you is so great & powerful that it actually scares me. It’s my duty to ensure you are loved & feel safe every day of your life,” the reality star continued.

Brian concluded his birthday tribute by expressing the feelings of both proud parents.

“Also, Daddy & Papa feel super proud today. I feel we have accomplished so much in a year & are still relatively sane. You are the light of our lives & we simply ADORE YOU. Happy Birthday baby Blake,” he penned.

Many fellow Irish celebrities have since taken to Brian’s comments section to post their own well-wishes.

“You guys are the best Dads. Happy Birthday Blake x,” replied I’m A Celebrity alum Nadia Forde.

“Ahh 1st bdays are so emotional. Well done Papa & Dada, Blake is so lucky xx,” added designer Pippa O’Connor.