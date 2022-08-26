Brian Dowling feels ‘proud & excited’ as he begins paternity leave

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian are counting down the days until their bundle of joy arrives into the world as Brian starts his paternity leave.

The presenter took to Instagram to share the news that last night was his final time hosting The Six O’Clock Show before going on paternity leave.

Alongside a photo of him on the show’s set, the 44-year-old wrote, “Thanks so much for all the FABULOUS messages regarding my 3 weeks stint guest hosting @sixoclockshow I’m honestly in my ELEMENT when I get the opportunity to host on Irish television & especially LIVE TELEVISION”.

“Today was a very special day as it’s my last official day of work before I’m off on my Paternity Leave”.

He continued, “I feel so proud & excited to say PATERNITY LEAVE but let’s be honest I’m totally unaware of the amount of work coming my way. #paternityleave #dadtobe #tvhost”.

Famous faces headed to the comment section to wish Brain well as he starts a new chapter in his life. Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell penned, “You were a delight to watch! Best of luck with the bebe”.

Amy Huberman left red heart emojis for the dad-to-be, with presenter Darren Kennedy adding clapping emojis.

Dowling’s husband also commented on the post to say, “So proud of you baby. You are about to become the best DAD in the world. Heres to your paternity leave”.

Since sharing the sweet message for his husband as he starts his paternity leave, Arthur spoke on his Instagram stories this morning, Friday 26, to share all the details about the couple’s new documentary that was announced yesterday.

Credit: Instagram

The Dancing With The Stars judge revealed, “The cat is out of the bag! Yes, the documentary's called Brian and Arthur’s Very Modern Family, which will be aired on RTE. Oh my God, I can’t wait”.

“It’s about our surrogacy journey and we are telling our story, our side of the story and we want everybody to watch what we’ve been through”.

Gourounlian went on to explain, “Basically, whatever you see on social media, it’s even deeper because, you know what, we keep light here, we’re having fun, but the documentary is just to show that there are lots of struggles".