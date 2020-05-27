‘Breathing space’: Jacqueline Jossa confirms she moved house

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about why she has been living in another house during lockdown. The actress penned a moving note to her fans on her Instagram where she explained why she needed to stay somewhere else. The mum-of-two revealed that she has been struggling mentally during the lockdown and simply needed some time to breathe, something we can all understand.

This panidemic has been unbearably hard for millions of people. Jacqueline explained her current living situation, "Morning All. This is a message for all the amazing supporters who always show me so much love. I've been honest about my situation at the moment, and yes I've been staying at another house- a house my parents will eventually be moving into.

The I'm A Celebrity winner continued, "I had really been struggling (haven't we all?) lately and as I said the other day, I've just needed some time and some breathing space. Yesterday, I had 5 paparazzi outside my house all day, who then chased us in the car with the kids.

"It's scary and it's stressful- guys- last week was mental health awareness week. The stories about splits, divorce and third parties- it's just not my real life. Don't believe it," she stressed.

Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne have been hit with waves of break-up rumours recently, but the EastEnders actress has said they are simply not true. The couple are working hard on their relationship.

"I'm going to enjoy the sunshine with my kids. Thanks to everyone who always stands by us, and to all the hard working parents trying to get through this crazy time- and for those who don't get it, just be kind," she added.

Jacqueline stressed that she will not be commenting on the situation any further.