Breaking: Riverdale star Luke Perry has suffered ‘massive’ stroke

Luke Perry has suffered a massive stroke, it has been reported.

The 52-year-old is known for his role as Fred Andrews in The CW's Riverdale as well as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills 90210.

He is said to have been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles.

Paramedics responded to Luke's home in the morning however it is not clear how his condition is now.

The news comes on the same day that the show in which he shot to fame in the 1990s – Beverly Hills, 90210 – is set for a reboot by Fox.

More to follow.