Boxer Nicola Adams announces birth of baby boy with girlfriend Ella Baig

Congratulations are in order for Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig as they have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Nicola posted a black and white snap of her and Ella’s hands holding their newborn’s feet. She also shared a snap of her and Baig in the delivery room, Ella dressed in a hospital gown and Adams in scrubs.

Nicola captioned the post, “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond”.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow. #babyboy #twomoms #twomums”.

Many celeb friends of the two rushed to the comments to congratulate them on their new arrival. Singer Fleur East penned, “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world baby!”.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo wrote, “Congratulations!!”, with professional party planner adding, “Sooooo cute, congratulations”.

The professional boxer also shared a message with Hello this morning saying, “We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.

“We can’t wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams”.

The couple welcomed their son via IVF, with Ella carrying the tot. They announced in February of this year that they were expecting a child together after a long IVF journey.

In a joint Instagram post of a snap of the two kissing as well as a picture of a sonogram they wrote, “We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding. After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!”.

They continued, “We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between. Welcome to the world little one”.