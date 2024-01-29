Bored wih your current breakfast? We’ve got just the thing & it’s free!

In a bid to renew Irish people’s enthusiasm for their breakfast, and start their day the Alprolicious way, Alpro has teamed up with The Daly Dish for a delicious pop-up Breakfast Bar for one weekend.

In a survey released today by Alpro, it has been revealed that while Irish people are a nation of breakfast lovers, with three-quarters (75%) looking forward to their morning meal, it is unfortunately one of the most boring.** 1 in 5 Irish people have eaten the same breakfast for 5 years or longer every day with little to no variation.

As a nation, we seem to be going through the morning motions and 44% of those surveyed said the reason for having a repetitive breakfast is because it is part of their routine, with 22% admitting they are a creature of habit and don’t know what else to have. Our top breakfast options include toast (40%), cereal (34%), porridge (29%) and eggs (21%) with tea (33%) and coffee (29%) high on the agenda as well.

It seems that Irish people are lacking inspiration and, in a bid to help people add some variety to their breakfast and try new tastes, Alpro have teamed up with bestselling cookbook authors, Gina & Karol Daly of The Daly Dish, for a delicious pop-up Breakfast Bar, where they’ll be serving tasty breakfast options from 31st January until 4th February at 105 Grafton Street, Dublin 2.

With half of survey respondents (50%) saying they are more adventurous at dinner time than with breakfast, the pop-up will provide lots of breakfast inspiration and show them how to make their mornings a whole lot more exciting by just making some small changes.

Gina & Karol of The Daly Dish commented; “We are absolutely delighted to team up with Alpro to provide people with innovative ways to reimagine their breakfast and make their mornings a little bit more exciting. Alpro products effortlessly elevate breakfasts from ordinary to extraordinary, bringing new flavours and tastes into your morning routine. We are shocked by the survey result revealing that 1 in 5 people have been having the same breakfast for 5 years or longer, so we hope after the pop-up they will be inspired to break free of this culinary monotony!”

Lydia Cummins, Junior Brand Manager, at Alpro added; “Breakfast doesn’t have to be boring. Our research has highlighted that Irish people could use a sprinkle of excitement at breakfast time. Introducing variety and whipping up new breakfast recipes can transform those dreary mornings into something truly delightful. Starting your day, the Alprolicious way with a tasty breakfast can set you up for success.”

The pop-up will be open to the public from Wednesday 31st January until Sunday 4th February for the following opening times:

31st January: 1pm – 8pm

1st February: 8am – 8pm

2nd February: 8am – 8pm

3rd February: 9am – 6pm

4th February: 9am – 6pm

It will be located at 105 Grafton Street, Dublin 2, D02 HN59, where people can enjoy a free coffee and free breakfast. For more information, please go to www.alpro.com/ie