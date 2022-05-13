Book your summer hols as Aer Lingus recommences direct flights to LA!

Aer Lingus takes off for LA with the re-start of the direct service today, 12th May, for the first time since March 2020. The City of Angels is now easily accessible with daily direct flights from Dublin.

Los Angeles is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume, with daily flights to the West Coast USA. Aer Lingus is the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA, following daily flights to San Francisco recommencing on 25 February. Daily flights to LA start from €329 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges.

Jetsetters can soak up sun-drenched LA vibes and peruse of the glitzy stores along Rodeo Drive, explore the luxurious landscape of the Hollywood Hills, while keeping an eye out for A-list celebrities, enjoy the feeling of Venice Beach sand between your toes. Discover Hollywood’s Stars at the ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ or travel deeper into the region to the relaxation of a vineyard trip in the Californian Wine Valley. All of this, and more awaits when you touchdown at LAX.

To celebrate the return of the Dublin to Los Angeles route, Aer Lingus has created the perfect chill playlist that lasts the duration of the flight. Travellers can sit back and relax with this specially curated playlist and enjoy the flight on Aer Lingus’ Spotify profile – Spotify – ReLAX with Aer Lingus.

Speaking on the route restart, Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus said;

“We are delighted to be resuming our Los Angeles route for the first time since March 2020 and reuniting friends, family and businesses. Los Angeles is a hugely popular and important route for Aer Lingus and now with daily connections to both Los Angeles and San Francisco, Aer Lingus are the only carrier connecting customers to the West Coast of USA reaffirming our commitment to building our transatlantic connections.’’

To make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy* allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking.

For more information and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com.