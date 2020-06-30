Book of the Month: Every woman must read The Shelf this summer

Choosing a book of the month for July was quite the tricky task, but I stumbled across this month’s book on Twitter and instantly knew it was the one.

For July, I have chosen The Shelf by Helly Acton as our book of the month and you’re going to adore this thought-provoking, clever and witty read. It is one book every woman needs to pick up this year, trust me.

Everyone in Amy’s life seems to be getting married and settling down (or so Instagram tells her), and at thirty-two she feels like she’s falling behind.

So, when her boyfriend surprises her with a dream holiday to a mystery destination, she thinks this is it- he’s going to pop the Big Question. But the dream quickly turns into a nightmare when she finds herself on the set of a Big Brother style television show, The Shelf.

Along with five other women, Amy is dumped live on TV in front of millions of viewers and finds herself competing in a series of obnoxious tasks in the hope of being crowned ‘The Keeper’.

At first Amy stays on The Shelf with the prize money in mind, but as she gets to know the other housemates, and has a month to think about what she actually wants from life, she might just come away with a much bigger reward…

This witty and moving tale is a satirical look at society’s obsession with settling down and coupling up. The Shelf is bound to resonate with those of us who are constantly asked ‘why are you still single?’

Published by Zaffre on July 9, you need to pick up a copy of our book of the month, The Shelf by Helly Acton. You won’t be able to put this one down!

And for those of you who love audiobooks, the delightful Daisy Edgar-Jones has narrated The Shelf and you just need to check it out.

Pre-order your copy here.

