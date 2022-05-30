Book a midweek countryside breakaway for two from just €210!

Celebrate summer with a trip to Killashee Hotel, its idyllic location outside Naas in Co Kildare makes it the perfect destination for a summer break. Killashee Hotel, one of the FBD Hotels & Resorts, continues with its popular Family Summer Staycation with two nights bed and breakfast and an evening meal on an evening of choice for two adults and up to three children *from €520 total stay. The hotel also introduces its Midweek Countryside Sneak Away for two with dinner, tea and scones and an overnight in a luxurious room and breakfast, from €210 total stay

Family Summer Staycation – two nights bed and breakfast with an evening meal on an evening of choice for two adults and up to three children* from €520 total stay

Killashee Hotel ‘s Family Summer Staycation is a firm favourite with all ages. With so many fun filled attractions nearby, Killashee Hotel outside Naas is the ideal base for your family break. This fantastic package includes two nights’ accommodation for 2 adults and up to 3 children* in a spacious family room. There is a full Irish Breakfast each morning to set up the little and big explorers for the day’s adventure ahead and a three-course dinner on an evening of choice.

Set on 55 acres estate there is a great range of things to do on site including the Killashee woodland playground, complete with its very own zipline. Discover the Enchanted Fairy Forest and Butterfly Treasure Trail or pick up the Bug Hunt kit and see what creepy crawlies you can find along the Johnny Magory Heritage and Nature Trail.

Those less adventurous can visit the 25-meter swimming pool in the leisure centre. Killashee also has set up a new Ice cream parlour in the conservatory where new guests get a complimentary welcome scoop – a little something to make your stay that extra sweet. It also offers take out sandwiches, ideal for those family picnics in the gardens.

Explore all the local attractions including the Kildare Maze, Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park and guests get a 10% discount on admission to the Irish National Stud Visitor Attraction Centre, where there are lots of activities for the all the family. * Supplement for children over 12 years.

Midweek Countryside Sneak Away for two with an overnight with breakfast, dinner and tea and scones from €210 total stay.

Sneak away and escape the bustle of everyday life and enjoy a short midweek break at Killashee Hotel, in the heart of the Kildare countryside, one of the FBD Hotels & Resorts. A seamless blend of relaxed luxury, guests can unwind in the natural setting on 55 acres of woodland walkways, making it the perfect midweek treat.

On arrival, enjoy tea or coffee with a delicious scone served with homemade jam and clotted cream while overlooking the beautiful, manicured gardens.

Killashee Hotel is the perfect base to go sightseeing the many local landmarks or experience great shopping at Kildare Village with a 10% discount card for guests.

Alternatively, simply relax in the leisure centre with full use of the jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and 25m swimming pool. In the evening, relax over a delicious three course dinner made with the best of local / homegrown produce. Stay overnight in a luxurious spacious room and enjoy a full Irish breakfast the following morning to top off your stay.

For further information and to book visit www.killasheehotel.com.