Boohoo releases LGBTQ line in time for Pride and we’re OBSESSED

Pride kicks off from June 21st to 30th and we CANNOT wait.

Boohoo has done us all a solid and launched their Love is Love line – and it's fair to say we are buying everything.

The collection's launch is to support LGBTQ, with the designs made to empower, embrace, and celebrate love in all of its forms.

Love is Love has 30 incredible pieces ranging from ready-to-wear and accessories, so you have no excuse to not to look on point at this year's parade.

The ingenious line is created in a subtle way that backs gender neutrality with various colourways, tones, fits and sizes.

However, that's not mean the message of the line is unstated in any way.

Slogans scream f**k hate with flower asterisks and love is a terrible thing to hate.

One of our absolute favs is the Love is Love hoodie.

It can be worn so that when holding hands it continually reads love is love, love is love….

Fantastically, the rainbow flag is a heavily featured throughout the pieces.

The collection captures the real spirit of pride, which is a celebration of love.

Whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or you are someone that supports love, embrace your freedom to express yourself through this collection.

As if we didn't need any more of a reason to splash our cash, 10 per cent of the profits will be divided between the Terrence Higgins Trust and The Rainbow Fund.

Happy shopping, and pray for your bank balance later.