Boohoo launches stunning Christmas partywear collection

Boohoo has just launched their Premiere collection and it is stunning.

The bedazzled bodysuits and sparkling dresses are the perfect holiday wear this season.

Whether it’s an office party or for a festive sesh in town, there is a piece for everyone.

These vintage, flapper-styled outfits are dripping with rose-gold diamonds.

The collection flaunts classic Christmas colours with more modern embellishments.

How fab are these jewelled red and green dresses!

Here are a few of our favourites:

You can shop the full collection on Boohoo to find the perfect Christmas ensemble.