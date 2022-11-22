SHEmazing!
Bonne Maman launch the cutest limited edition Advent Calendar

by

The magic of Christmas is not just about December 25th, it’s about a million little moments in the lead up to it. Bonne Maman want to make every day in the countdown to Christmas a little bit magical with the beautiful, limited edition Bonne Maman Advent Calendars.

The Bonne Maman Advent Calendars bring joy and delight every day with a unique 30g Bonne Maman Conserve, with many conserves exclusive to this limited-edition advent calendar. Each advent calendar includes: 23 unique flavoured mini Bonne Maman Conserves and 2 special surprises!

Bonne Maman is delighted to announce that for the first time ever, there are a limited number of Advent Calendars available to purchase in select Dunnes Stores nationwide.  The stores include:

  • Cornelscourt Shopping Centre
  • Bandon Road, Cork
  • Ashleaf Shopping Centre
  • Jetland Shopping Centre
  • Beacon Court
  • Donaghmede Shopping Centre

Follow Bonne Maman on Instagram now.

