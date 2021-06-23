Body found in search of missing 19-year-old Stephen Murphy

The Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing Dublin teenager, Stephen Murphy.

The 19-year-old had been missing from his home in Tallaght since Saturday afternoon, June 19.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads, “Following the discovery of a body the missing person search for Stephen Murphy has been stood down.”

It is reported that the incident is being treated as a personal tragedy.

We are keeping the family and friends of Stephen Murphy in our thoughts and prayers.