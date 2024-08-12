Bobby Brazier admits how he changed after appearing on Strictly

Bobby Brazier has been opening up about his life after Strictly Come Dancing!

The EastEnders actor featured in the lineup for last year’s series, and even secured a place in the series’ final. However, he ended the competition as a runner-up, after former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach won the glitterball trophy.

Now, as he approaches one year since his Strictly journey, Bobby has been reflecting on his life since then.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 21-year-old was quizzed on whether or not he changed as a person after appearing on the hit BBC show.

“I spent lots of money,” Bobby joked, before going on to confess that he has remained grounded.

“You kind of just take it as it comes and nothing really changes. There’s what everyone sees and then there’s your life, and I’m too invested in my own life to get wrapped up in what everyone else says and is talking about,” he explained.

“But I did see that a lot of older ladies liked my hips and I loved that and thrived on that, so that’s cool,” the soap star teased further.

Bobby then went on to address the recent controversy surrounding Strictly, in regards to allegations of misconduct by professional dancers in the show’s training rooms.

Recalling his relationship with his dance partner Dianne Buswell, Bobby noted: “My own experience was great and was everything I wanted it to be and I didn’t expect it to be as great as it was."

He continued: “We’d bicker here and there but we'd laugh. It was just a real balance. It was real, you spend so much time with someone doing something you've never done, that's really hard in a competition… so it's never going to be completely one thing. I was so grateful, it was everything to such an intense extent.”

When asked if he has any advice for the newest Strictly celebrities, Bobby concluded: “Take your lunch breaks and when your professional doesn't want to stop and you do, take that nap."