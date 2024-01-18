Binky Felstead reflects on Made in Chelsea days in new life update

Binky Felstead has shared a life update with her fans.

The former Made in Chelsea star has been reflecting on her time during the reality show while teasing ‘new fun projects’.

Binky has admitted that she wants to ‘find her identity again’ after spending time on the reality show between 2011 until 2017, getting married and becoming a mum-of-three.

The 33-year-old shared the insightful update to her 1.4M Instagram followers alongside some selfies of herself smiling in the sunshine.

She revealed, “Life update: I feel like this year is the year for me to kick off some new fun projects and work out who the F I am again, figuring out what truly brings me happiness and excitement”.

“I’ve never been one to idly stare into space; there’s always a need to be doing something constantly. It’s almost as if I dislike having downtime—is that weird!?”.

“Growing up as the youngest of three with a nine and ten year age gap between my siblings, our emphasis was always on having fun! I was part of a gang, always immersed in activities, and there was never need/time to sit down or be serious / have any concern about what I was going to do when I was older”.

Binky then spoke more about her Made in Chelsea days by explaining, “Then it all kicks off when I signed a contract at 19 and found myself on the first episode of a wildly popular reality show that spanned some of the most fundamental years of my life”.

“Following that, I became pregnant at 26, which was a huge surprise, and then started a whole new rollercoaster as a parent. Through this journey, I’ve learned valuable, challenging life lessons. Before I knew it, I was married and became a mother of three. I can genuinely say that I am the happiest I’ve ever been & know how lucky I am”.

Felstead then admitted that it feels like she “might have missed a piece of the puzzle” because she sometimes feels “torn and a little confused on who I am”.

“I’m not going to stress too much as the health and happiness of my family is the most important thing to me and they will always be my priority but I’m definitely going to look inwards and see what I can do to placate some of those feelings with stuff outside being a Mummy”.

Binky closed off by adding that she understands that there are many people in a similar situation as her.

“I’m certain that, at 33, I’m not the only one grappling with these feelings. In fact, I know from reading a lot of your comments and DM’s this is a feeling a lot of us Mummy’s have – Whatever our situations may be. SO 2024 is all about finding my identity again, building some passion projects to be proud of, whilst being the best Mummy and Wife”.

Binky is mum to six-year-old India, two-year-old Wolfie and Wilder, who was born last April.

She legally tied the knot to her husband Max Frederik in Chelsea in 2021 before they held a lavish wedding ceremony in Corfu the following year.