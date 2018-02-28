Binge-worthy Netflix series to keep you entertained during the big snow

So, if you haven't noticed already, The Beast from the East has well and truly arrived.

Schools are closed, public transport is all over the place and many workers have been told to stay at home – and of course, this can only mean one thing – Netflix snow day anyone?

Sit back, relax and settle in for a day (or two) of blissful binge-watching – sure, what else would you be doing in that weather anyway?

Here's what we recommend:

1. Ugly Delicious

Foodies, this one's for you!

Chef David Chang travels around the world, exploring the close relationship between food and culture.

From Japanese pizza to BBQ tacos, the star chef hunts down the world's most satisfying grub.

Pro tip: Refrain from watching on an empty stomach.

2. The End of the F**king World

Based on a graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, this British dark-comedy isn't your usual tale of boy meets girl.

The script follows James, a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa, a rebellious classmate, as they embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

3. American Vandal

Satire at its absolute best, this 'true-crime' series explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images.

The story follows an aspiring sophomore documentarian as he investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known d*ck-drawer) Dylan Maxwell.

The addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone's minds until the very end: Who drew the d*cks?

4. Big Mouth

This weird, wonderful and often vulgar grown-up only cartoon isn't for the faint-hearted.

Set in an American Middle School, Big Mouth follows a group of young teens as they come to grips with the horrors of puberty.

It's frank and honest portrayal of teen life will surely unearth some cringe-worthy memories you thought you'd buried forever.

5. The Confession Tapes

A critical look at true crime cases and how the flaws in the American justice system.

It focuses on trial in which a lack of physical evidence was made up for by using devious psychological tactics during interrogation.