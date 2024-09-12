Billie Shepherd shares candid insight into marriage & family life

Billie Shepherd has been opening up about her family life.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shares 10-year-old Nelly, seven-year-old Arthur and 18-month-old Margot with her husband Greg.

Billie has now revealed whether or not she plans on expanding her family further in the future while sharing an insight into her and Greg’s experience with juggling parenthood.

In a new interview with OK!, the 34-year-old was asked if she wants more children, to which she responded by explaining, “I’m done with three. We’re outnumbered! It is honestly a massive step from two to three. So I feel like I’m really happy and lucky that I’ve got three kids”.

While revealing how she and Greg balance the ups and downs of being parents, Billie admitted, “It’s all communication, isn’t it? Greg and I both do our own things for work, so it is a lot of juggling”.

“On a Friday or over the weekend, we tend to plan for the coming week, because the weeks are always different”.

Billie, who has been together with Greg for 12 years and married for 5 years, revealed how the pair keep the spark alive in their relationship.

“I think it’s really important to have things to look forward to. I’m the organiser for life and kids, and Greg’s really good at planning dates and holidays. Even if it’s just a date night at a local restaurant, you do need that time, otherwise life becomes very repetitive”.

The Sam & Billie Show podcast host then moved on to confess what she enjoys most about watching her three children grow up.

Billie admitted, “I think it’s fun watching their personalities develop, and how they are around other people always intrigues me".

"Nelly’s becoming like a real little young lady now, and I love watching her chat with adults and be confident”.