Big Brother’s Henry reacts as Jordan shocks him with romance update

Henry Southan and Jordan Sangha are finally official!

The couple recently found fame on the new series of Big Brother. Sparks grew between the pair during their six weeks on the ITV reality series, and Henry and Jordan even shared a kiss in a hot tub.

However, despite fans wishing them to get together and labelling the pair as ‘Jenry’, the co-stars continued to insist that their relationship would stay ‘platonic’.

Credit: Jordan Sangha Instagram

Now, just 10 days after leaving the Big Brother house, Jordan has finally confirmed that he is officially Henry’s boyfriend!

Last night, the 26-year-old took to his Instagram stories and simply wrote: “The ‘bf’ term might now be applicable… And I cannot stop smiling.”

Jordan also took to his Instagram feed to share a sweet snap of himself and his partner during their time on the show.

“From instant ‘sizing each other up’ (see velvet jackets) to something incredibly, indescribably special,” he gushed in his caption.

Meanwhile, Henry later chose to share his own reaction to Jordan’s post, and seemingly confirmed that his new boyfriend surprised him with the announcement.

“Did anything happen while I was asleep?” the 25-year-old teased on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the couple’s joyful news, many fans of Henry and Jordan have since taken to social media to express their delight.

“Henry fell first but Jordan fell harder,” one viewer exclaimed.

“Love story of the century I reckon,” another added.

Last week, the two stars confirmed to MailOnline that they were no longer labelling themselves as “platonic”, but that they were “still trying to navigate things”.

“It's overwhelming, because I suppose I've been largely single all my life and not saying anything, but it's crazy and we're trying to navigate things for us,” Jordan explained, adding: “I'm not using the P word anymore. The P word is done.”

“People have been so, so supportive and lovely. It's been really nice,” Henry agreed.