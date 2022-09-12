Big Brother’s Brian Dowling pens heartfelt message for daughter Blake

Big Brother winner Brian Dowling has been adapting to life as a dad for just over a week now and he’s been settling in great!

Admitting to feeling ‘so nervous’ when he was giving Blake her first feeds in a heartfelt message he penned for his daughter, it’s fantastic to hear that Brian is now ‘relaxed and confident’.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of him and baby Blake on the night she was born, along with a sweet caption paying tribute to his baby girl as she turns 10 days old.

Brian wrote, “10 days of KNOWING YOU & LOVING YOU Baby Blake. I look ABSOLUTELY DELIRIOUS in these pics. There were taken the night you were born during our first night feed”.

“Honestly NOTHING can really prepare you for parenthood. I was so nervous doing the first few feeds & any time she cried I would become so anxious”.

He continued, “We are now 10 days in & im feeling so much more relaxed & confident. We are letting Blake lead the way for us @gourounlian & set the tone, this could be a bad idea as she’s only 10 days old”.

“I find myself sometimes just looking at her beautiful little face & smiling. The tiredness is of course on another level but I’ve been more tired before from big nights out. I can already tell Blake is a determinant little girl & each day we see more of her personality. #babyblake #10daysold #dadanddaughter”.

Many pals and fans of the TV presenter commented on the adorable post, with his husband, Arthur, being among the first. The professional dancer penned, “I will never EVER EVER forget that night”.

Wellness blogger Roxie Nafousi wrote, “So so so happy for you and loving watching your journey!!!”.

“You’re a naturally Brian and Arthur. She’s a very lucky baby girl. You’ve got this. Hang in there! There first 6 weeks are the hardest. Mind each other and let people help when they offer x”, said a lovely follower.

Another added, “You guys are doing a fantastic job. Blake is so clearly loved, well done to you both.. The sleepless nights will fade”.

Brain and Arthur welcomed the birth of their first child together on September 1, with Brian’s sister, Aoife, being the couple’s surrogate.