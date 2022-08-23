Bianca Gascoigne announces she’s expecting her first child

There is excitement brewing in the Gascoigne household!

Bianca Gascoigne – the adopted daughter of English footballer Paul Gascoigne – has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old shared the wonderful news on social media this morning with her partner, Arron Wright. However, instead of the traditional sonogram snap or bump reveal, the pair decided to announce their pregnancy in a rather unusual way.

In a hilarious idea, Bianca and Arron chose to recreate the poster for the 2007 film, Knocked Up. In the photo, the couple are sitting up in bed together, surrounded by junk food and baby toys.

While Bianca chills with a slice of pizza, Arron poses with a shocked face, holding a pregnancy test and a First Time Parent book in his hands. The pair’s dog, Panda, can be seen snoozing beside Arron.

Instead of a ‘release date’ for the film, Bianca and Arron chose to reveal their baby’s due date instead, writing “Coming Feb 2023”.

The photo was taken and edited by Bianca’s brother, Regan.

The parents-to-be have been flooded with excitement and well-wishes since they announced their joyful news.

“Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!” wrote Dancing On Ice professional skater Morgan Swales.

Ex On The Beach star Freddie Bentley also sent his congratulations by writing, “Yay so happy for you babe!!!!!! You deserve it and going to make the best mummy”.

“Ohhhhhh myyyy goodddd im soooooooo happy for you,” commented blogger Abigail Clarke, with several love heart emojis. “I’m so excited for you”.

Bianca and Arron met in 2007 at a party during the Dubai races. Following her split from Kris Boyson in February 2021, Bianca remained single until she met Arron again in Ibiza a few months later.

Bianca and Arron made their relationship public in late December 2021. Bianca has also not kept shy about wanting to get married soon, telling Closer, "We'll get married. He's husband material, and I can see us getting engaged soon."

Congratulations to the expectant couple!