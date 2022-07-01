Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Austin Green welcomes son with Sharna Burgess

Congratulations are in order for Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green and his professional dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess as they welcome their first child into the world together.

Brain announced the exciting news on his Instagram by sharing a black and white snap of his baby’s hand wrapped around his finger. He captioned the post, “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12”.

Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna also shared the same sweet photo to her Instagram page adding, “Zane Green Walker. 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm. My heart is now forever outside of my body”.

We love the name the couple chose. Zane means 'God's gracious gift'.

Friends of the new parents, who performed on Dancing with the Stars together, wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate them on their bundle of joy.

DJ Clinton Sparks wrote, “WHAT????!!!! Let’s gooo! Congratulations guys!!! Yahoo”, while My Babysitter’s a Vampire actress Rebecca Dalton said, “Congrats both of you!!!! Can’t wait to meet him!!”.

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado star Ian Ziering penned, “Wow! Congratulations to you and Sharna”.

“I’m so proud of you. AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life”, added Dancing with the Stars dancer Witney Carson.

The pair announced that they were expecting a boy in February of this year when Sharna shared a snap of her growing baby bump covered by the family’s hands with the caption, “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional”.

This is the couple’s first child together but Green already has four children from previous relationships. The 48-year-old shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also shares 20-year-old Kassius with former co-star Vanessa Marcil.