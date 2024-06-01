Berry-flavoured collagen shot: Supplements Made Simple’s new on-the-go addition

Building on the remarkable success of the Award-Winning Collagen Plus with Vitamin C, Supplements Made Simple are delighted to unveil the latest, incredibly handy addition to their science-backed range – Collagen Shots.

Just like the acclaimed Marine Collagen and Collagen Plus with Vitamin C, these delicious, berry flavoured shots are formulated using 2.5g of hydrolysed Irish-sourced marine collagen, fortified with vitamin C for enhanced collagen matrix support.

"Collagen Shots are our latest formulation of our hydrolysed marine collagen peptides, formulated right here in Ireland” says Supplements Made Simple’s Founder and women’s health expert, Cork-based GP Dr. Doireann O’Leary.

“Customers fed back that they wanted more options in terms of flavours and formulations. Our customers are busy, so the addition of an on-the-go collagen shot to our offering made perfect sense. The shots come in a handy 60ml dosing bottle which can be thrown into your bag and taken whenever, wherever – with no need to add water! The shots have been well received by our community, the handiness of them as well as the tasty berry flavour has proven very popular."

The simple addition of just one to two tasty shots per day to your skincare routine will actively target fine lines and wrinkles, while deeply hydrating your skin and enhancing its elasticity, as well as supporting glowing hair and stronger nails.

The full science-backed Supplements Made Simple range has been developed personally by Dr. Doireann. The full range includes Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Omega 3 Fish Oil, Magnesium, a Vitamin D3 Spray, a Vitamin B12 Spray, the bestselling Marine Collagen and Collagen Plus with Vitamin C, and now, the brand-new Collagen Shots.

Supplements Made Simple’s Collagen Shots retail at €48 for 30, with an offer of 3 cases for 2. The full Supplements Made Simple range is available in pharmacies nationwide, and online at supplementsmadesimple.ie.