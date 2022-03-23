Ben Foden’s wife Jackie is adamant that he would never cheat on her

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie is defending her husband, saying that he would never cheat on her despite the fact that he famously cheated on his ex-wife Una Healy.

It has been widely reported that the Rugby Union player had an affair with PR Becky Milne while still married to The Saturdays singer Una Healy. This infidelity led to the breakdown of their marriage, and the pair divorced in 2019.

Two days after their divorce was finalised Ben tied the knot with his new bride Jackie Smith Foden, whom he met while he and Una were separated.

While some people may believe the old saying, ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’ that’s certainly not the case for Jackie, who finds it difficult to believe that her husband would ever be unfaithful to her.

“People perceive Ben as some slimy, habitual cheater and it’s really not who he is. I don’t think Ben could possibly cheat on me,” Jackie said when speaking to The Sun.

“Everyone’s like, ‘He cheated on this beautiful, famous pop star — of course he could cheat on you’. But that’s just not the dynamic we have,” she added.

Jackie goes on to talk about the amount of trust in her and Ben’s relationship, revealing the both of them have the passwords to each other’s phones, they track each other on the Find My Friends app, they use each other’s laptops and even have access to each other’s Instagram accounts.

"We have a very honest and open relationship. We don’t lead separate lives. It’s frustrating that Ben’s cheating is brought up constantly,” the mum-of-one complained.

Explaining the reasoning behind why Ben cheated on his ex-wife Una, Jackie said that her husband is a “good-looking, famous rugby player who always had women making advances towards him.”

“He was depressed and it was a moment of emotional escape at a time when he felt his marriage was already over.”

“Was it wrong? Yes. But do I understand why he did it? Yes. Do I think he would make the same mistake again, even if our relationship doesn’t work out? No,” Jackie confessed.

Continuing, the New York native talks about how she constantly gets compared to Ben’s ex-wife, saying, “I get told, ‘Your husband’s going to cheat on you, it’s only a matter of time’.

“It’s really sad. He messed up once. Una and he were not meant to be together. I get that I’m not as pretty or as famous as Una, but we’re really happy.”